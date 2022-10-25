Pundi X (New) Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $121.99 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002441 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.4642538 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $4,806,169.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

