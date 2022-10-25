PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,410 shares.The stock last traded at $26.50 and had previously closed at $27.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Get Rating ) by 2,100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

