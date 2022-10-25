Qtum Price Tops $2.79 (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.79 or 0.00013823 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $291.62 million and $42.72 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.52 or 0.07350506 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00032711 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00083372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00059680 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024928 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,385,162 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

