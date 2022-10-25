Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) PT Lowered to $13.00

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

XM opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. The firm had revenue of $377.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 879.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 912,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 819,336 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,136,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,028 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,970,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

