Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $10.48, but opened at $11.43. Qualtrics International shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 99,923 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $377.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $33.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,788,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 1,086.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,999,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.