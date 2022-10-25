QUASA Hits 24-Hour Volume of $139,980.00 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $95.38 million and approximately $139,980.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,146.79 or 0.99997367 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003292 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00054986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00044677 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00022169 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00128747 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $140,902.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.