QUASA Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $98.74 million and $137,334.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,621.74 or 1.00006361 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007710 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023140 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00054773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00045902 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00022557 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005060 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, "QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00128747 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $140,902.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/."

