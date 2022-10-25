Radix (XRD) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $502.85 Million

Radix (XRD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $502.85 million and $278,487.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,539.85 or 0.28706968 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,915,151 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

