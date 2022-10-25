Ranpak (PACK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Ranpak has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.32 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Ranpak Price Performance

NYSE:PACK opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $279.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.46. Ranpak has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Insider Transactions at Ranpak

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranpak

In other news, Director Alicia M. Tranen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 15,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $74,504.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,004.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 189,936 shares of company stock valued at $957,949. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ranpak by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

About Ranpak

(Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.