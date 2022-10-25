Ranpak (PACK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Ranpak has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.32 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Ranpak Price Performance

NYSE:PACK opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $279.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.46. Ranpak has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Ranpak

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

In other Ranpak news, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 50,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alicia M. Tranen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alicia M. Tranen purchased 15,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $74,504.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,236 shares in the company, valued at $808,004.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 189,936 shares of company stock valued at $957,949. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranpak

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ranpak by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Ranpak by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ranpak by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Ranpak by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ranpak

(Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.