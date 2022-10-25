Raydium Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002535 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $73.04 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,979.45 or 0.29763901 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,969 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,637,605 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

