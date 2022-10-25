Raymond James Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $200.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.42.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.17. 45,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,590. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.99.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.