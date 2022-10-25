Raymond James Cuts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $23.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on RF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.
Regions Financial Trading Up 2.4 %
RF traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $21.04. 195,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,608,933. Regions Financial has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Institutional Trading of Regions Financial
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Regions Financial by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,060,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 151,484 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,096 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,599,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regions Financial (RF)
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.