Raymond James Cuts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $23.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

RF traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $21.04. 195,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,608,933. Regions Financial has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Regions Financial by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,060,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 151,484 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,096 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,599,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

