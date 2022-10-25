Raymond James Lowers Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target to C$5.00

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

Shares of SVM opened at C$3.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$598.21 million and a P/E ratio of 15.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.74 and a 12 month high of C$5.95.

Insider Transactions at Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$81.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. acquired 98,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$279,814.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 503,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,432,844.86.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

