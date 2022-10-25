Raymond James Trims Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Target Price to $44.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NYSE:MNRL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.06. 8,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $33.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.80.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

