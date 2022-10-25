RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Issues Earnings Results

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RBB opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $29.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp to $22.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

In other news, EVP Vincent Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $67,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,098.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,019 shares of company stock valued at $250,213. Company insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 24,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,348 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

