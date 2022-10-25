Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Purchased by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,369 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 143,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after buying an additional 85,409 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 286,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 251,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 33,262 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RETA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ RETA traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. 12,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $114.80.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 190.87% and a negative net margin of 3,045.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

