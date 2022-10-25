ReddCoin Price Up 2% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 104% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $11.99 million and $8,202.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00278228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00020615 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001304 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004928 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00018204 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

