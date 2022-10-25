Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €35.00 ($35.71) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

RNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on Renault in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Renault in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Renault in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Renault Price Performance

Shares of EPA RNO traded down €0.73 ($0.74) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €32.03 ($32.68). 1,804,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($102.76). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.61.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

