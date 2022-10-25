Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $58.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 191.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

