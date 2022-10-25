Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.25) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.85) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($7.79) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 632.14 ($7.64).

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.07) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 518.80 ($6.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 441.20 ($5.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 662 ($8.00). The company has a market capitalization of £9.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,454.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 513.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 510.27.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Further Reading

