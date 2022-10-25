Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Repligen makes up approximately 1.7% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $92,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 19.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth about $2,142,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 85.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $176,056.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,015.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,015.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,770,528 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.40.

RGEN traded up $7.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.23. 4,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,839. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.84. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $306.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.