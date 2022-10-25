Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Republic Services to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,558. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in Republic Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Republic Services by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

