Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

RSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Republic Services to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.83.

NYSE RSG opened at $134.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Republic Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after purchasing an additional 436,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after purchasing an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Republic Services by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,939,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

