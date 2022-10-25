Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October 24th (AMRX, ARCO, ATI, BBVA, CLEGF, CSX, CVGI, DIT, DLNG, EBTC)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, October 24th:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ATI (NYSE:ATI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

KT (NYSE:KT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

