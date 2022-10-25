Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.09-$1.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Citigroup cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 595,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

