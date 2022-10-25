Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 379,588 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 423.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 379,588 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.17% of Aptiv worth $41,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,476,166,000 after purchasing an additional 488,018 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $620,626,000 after purchasing an additional 114,301 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Aptiv by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,623,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $433,826,000 after purchasing an additional 268,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE APTV opened at $88.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 210.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.76. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $180.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on APTV. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Aptiv Profile



Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.



