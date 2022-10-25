Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $39,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $556.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $366.56 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 402.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

