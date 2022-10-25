Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $25,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 50,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 93,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

