Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $26,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.30.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $139.32 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

