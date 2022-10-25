Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Welltower worth $35,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 76,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Welltower to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

