Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $27.78 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Humana were worth $27,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.28.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $521.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.72. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $524.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.