Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $32.43 Million Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $32,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.99.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.14.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

