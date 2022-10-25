Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $37.14 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,542 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $37,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of JCI opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

