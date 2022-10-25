Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $41.17 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.21% of Ulta Beauty worth $41,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 32.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $384.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.91. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $451.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.24.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

