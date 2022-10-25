Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 120,766 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.21% of EQT worth $27,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. PETERS & COMPAN reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -22.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

