Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.35% of F5 worth $32,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of F5 by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 4.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 11.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,553 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 11.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their target price on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $986,398. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $148.58 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.10 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.36. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

