Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 72,237 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,237 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.28% of Molina Healthcare worth $44,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $364.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.50 and a 200 day moving average of $315.68. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $368.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 28,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.48, for a total value of $10,018,122.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,406,797.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total value of $9,180,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,077,575.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 28,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.48, for a total value of $10,018,122.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,406,797.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,456 shares of company stock worth $85,368,311 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

