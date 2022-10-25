Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 83,875 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,009 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 83,875 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.17% of Best Buy worth $25,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 39,536 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,545,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,216 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.