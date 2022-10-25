Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,375,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.9% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Chevron worth $199,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $173.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.03. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $340.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

