Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,032 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $38,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.4% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 137.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 150,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 86,945 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,391 shares of company stock worth $811,479. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.