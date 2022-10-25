Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,288 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $38,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.5 %

SPGI opened at $300.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.93.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

