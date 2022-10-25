Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 499 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.23% of Carlisle Companies worth $28,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.60.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $277.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $211.06 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

