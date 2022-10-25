Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,852 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,612 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of Norfolk Southern worth $46,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,484,000 after buying an additional 40,012 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $292.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

NYSE NSC opened at $213.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

