Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 604 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $25,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $2,207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 409.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 41,487 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RS stock opened at $187.69 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.09. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

RS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.80.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

