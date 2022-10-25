Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,276 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $28,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SCI. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.