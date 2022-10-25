Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.21% of Cardinal Health worth $30,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.77. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.52.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

