Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $47,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after purchasing an additional 275,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after buying an additional 1,085,578 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,461,000 after buying an additional 74,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after buying an additional 362,327 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after buying an additional 27,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.5 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PSA opened at $291.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.38. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $280.83 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.