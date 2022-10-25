RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $1.00

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $1.14. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 86,501 shares.
RLX Technology Stock Up 7.0 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.68.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter.
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
