RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $1.00

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $1.14. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 86,501 shares.

RLX Technology Stock Up 7.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.68.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RLX Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $341,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in RLX Technology by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,554,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 663.0% in the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

See Also

