RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.01

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $109,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

